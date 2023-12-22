Microsoft's Windows 10 Support End May Leave 240 Million PCs Discarded

Microsoft's decision to terminate support for Windows 10 may lead to the disposal of approximately 240 million PCs, contributing to electronic waste, as reported by Canalys Research. The potential electronic waste from these PCs is estimated at 480 million kilograms, equivalent to the weight of 320,000 cars. While some of these PCs may remain functional post-support, Canalys warns that demand for devices lacking security updates could be low.



Microsoft has outlined a plan to offer security updates for Windows 10 devices until October 2028, with the annual cost undisclosed. However, Canalys suggests that if the pricing structure for extended Windows 10 support follows past trends, migrating to newer PCs may become a more cost-effective option. This could potentially lead to an increase in the number of older PCs being discarded.

The termination of support for Windows 10 is scheduled for October 2025, coinciding with the introduction of Windows 11. Windows 11 is expected to bring advanced artificial intelligence technology to PCs, offering a potential revitalization of the sluggish PC market. Microsoft has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the environmental impact of disposing of Windows 11-incompatible devices.

It's worth noting that hard drives from personal computers and data storage servers are recycled to extract materials for use in electric vehicle motors and renewable power generation, contributing to sustainable practices in the technology sector