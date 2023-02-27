MIUI 14 goes global; Features, eligible devices and more

Xiaomi disclosed its latest MIUI 14 skin alongside its renewed flagship phones at the ongoing MWC 2023 event. Xiaomi's latest custom Android skin ships with the new Xiaomi 13 series and Xiaomi also confirmed the list of devices that will receive the latest software update. While the flagship series consists of three phones, the brand has only unveiled the Xiaomi 13 Pro model in India, and its price will be officially revealed on February 28. Here's everything you need to know about MIUI 14 and its eligible devices.



MIUI 14: Features



The latest version of MIUI 14 allows sharing your photos and cloud subscription services with a maximum of nine people. You need to create a family account to share things with others at a faster pace. The Android custom skin now automatically compresses apps that users don't use much, and notifications can also be turned off.

One can also notice a duplicate file merger feature that will help save storage space on your phone. In addition, the company claims that the new version can recognize and extract text from Gallery images in a better way. Privacy-conscious users can now relax as Xiaomi claims to have improved privacy with end-to-end encryption and local processing of user data on the data device.

Coming to the design, the MIUI 14 version adds customizable folders with larger icons, and a few new widget options are now available in various shapes and sizes. A new control centre switch also allows Xiaomi users to connect with other Xiaomi accessories (such as TWS earphones) more easily. Some internal changes have also been made, including kernel-level optimizations of how the CPU and GPU work.

MIUI 14: Eligible devices

According to the company, some of the devices that will receive the MIUI 14 update in the first quarter of 2023 are Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Some of the Redmi smartphones are entitled to receive MIUI 14, including the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G phone. The list includes Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 5G.