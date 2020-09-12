Moto E7 Plus with 48-megapixel dual camera launched; Know price and specifications

Motorola has just launched the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil and has made another smartphone official. This is the Moto E7 Plus that has been showing up in leaks quite often. Moto E7 Plus has been made official in Brazil with no information on availability for other markets yet.

Moto E7 Plus comes in a single variant that is priced at BRL 1,349 (₹ 18,700 roughly). The price of the smartphone will vary depending on the market. Moto E7 Plus comes in two colour options: amber bronze and navy blue. The smartphone has a notched display and a thick frame.

In terms of specs, Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD + display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 processor combined with the Adreno 610 GPU. The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For photography, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies purpose there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Moto E7 Plus includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10 W fast charging. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. On the software front, Moto E7 Plus runs Android 10 out of the box.

Along with the Moto E7 Plus, the Moto E7 has been rumoured for quite some time. But the phone has yet to launch. Motorola may soon launch the Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9 Plus to other markets as well.