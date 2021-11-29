Moto G31 Launches in India: Check Price, Specifications

The Moto G31 is here! Starting at ₹ 12,999, the Moto G31 is among the most affordable Moto G smartphones right now and the newest too. Released globally a few weeks ago, the Indian variant comes with an update on the global model: upload speeds. In addition, the phone is available in two colour and storage variants.

The Moto G31 is available in two storage variants: the base version costs ₹ 12,999 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The top-tier version costs ₹ 14,999 and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is available in Baby Blue (light blue) and Meteorite Gray (dark). The Moto G31 will go on sale starting December 6 at 12 pm via Flipkart.

Moto G31 - Specifications and Features

Motorola has emphasized the AMOLED display on the Moto G31, which is a rarity at this price. The Moto G31 has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back, with Motorola's bat logo.

The Moto G31 weighs 180 grams with plastic unibody construction, which is relatively light for a phone with a 5000 mAh battery. A MediaTek Helio G85 chip runs the program with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Note that Motorola is using eMCP storage, which is said to be faster than eMMC but slower than UFS storage. Also, there is no aggregation of operators on the device.

Motorola is shipping the Moto G31 with a near-stock iteration of Android 11, with various Moto features built-in. The company promises an Android 12 update soon, although a date has yet to be revealed.

The Moto G31 relies on a 5000mAh battery, and for India, the company has added support for a 20W wired charging solution. In addition, the phone comes with a USB-C port. Lastly, the camera setup on the Moto G31 includes a triple sensor setup on the back: a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera has a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.



