Moto G62 5G India launch today: Find price and specifications

Motorola is set to launch the Moto G62 5G in the Indian market today. Motorola is aggressively expanding the G-series in India as the smartphone company made the Moto G32 official just a couple of days ago. The Moto G62 is expected to arrive with support for 12 5G bands. Besides that, a powerful mid-range processor - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 - powers the show. The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery, among other things. The Moto G62 may launch as the cheapest 5G phone on the market.



Motorola will launch the smartphone today at 1:30 p.m. m. in India. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The phone's product page has already been posted on social media.



According to rumours, the Moto G62 could be launched in India for less than Rs 20,000. Pricebaba reports that the Moto G62 5G will carry a box price of Rs 21,999. The price has been quoted for the device's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition. The leaked box price indicates that the G62 5G could be available for purchase, priced below Rs 20,000.



Moto G62 5G: Specifications



The Moto G62 5G was made official in Brazil, but the phone will launch in India with slightly upgraded specs. The smartphone will offer a 6.55-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. The Moto G62 will get its power from the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.



In the camera department, the Moto G62 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens that doubles as a depth sensor, and a macro camera. However, the specifications of the front camera have not yet been revealed.



The Moto G62 5G will run Android 12 out of the box. The power button will double as a fingerprint scanner. In addition, the phone will arrive with an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water.