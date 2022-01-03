Moto G71 launch in India is scheduled for the second week of January

Moto G71 India launch to take place very soon. The date has not been officially confirmed yet by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a new leak suggests that the latest phone in the Moto G series will launch later this month. In November of last year, the Motorola phone made its world debut alongside the Moto G200, Moto G31, Moto G41, and Moto G51 phones. Of these, the Moto G51 and Moto G31 smartphones have been released in India so far. Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Moto G71. Other highlights of the phone include triple rear cameras, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has taken to Twitter to suggest the imminent launch of the Moto G71 in India. He claimed that the new smartphone would arrive in India in the second week of January and the brand may soon tease the Indian arrival of the phone soon. However, the insider did not provide an exact release date.

Moto G71: Price and Specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G71 was launched globally in the third week of November alongside the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31.

Globally, the Moto G71 is priced at € 299.99 (roughly Rs 25,200). The Indian variant may also be priced in the same range.

In comparison, the Moto G51 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Moto G31 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999.

Moto G71 runs on Android 11. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Moto G71, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Moto G71 also has a 16-megapixel front camera. The Motorola phone includes a 5,000 mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.



