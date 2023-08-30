Moto G84 5G to Launch on September 1 - All Details



Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G84 5G in India after introducing its premium Motorola Razr 40 series. As the name suggests, the new phone has 5G connectivity and will debut on September 1. Motorola has also revealed its three colorways, including Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, and Marshmallow Blue. The rear panel packs dual cameras inside two large cutouts, while the selfie camera is packed into the hole-punch cutout. Since the smartphone is designed for budget-focused customers, the Moto G84 sports a 3.5mm audio jack.

Ahead of the launch, Motorola also revealed the Moto G84 5G's 6.5-inch 120Hz pOLED display. Motorola has used pOLED panels in several smartphones, including its latest Flip phone. It offers deep blacks and rich contrast, similar to the AMOLED panels of various smartphones. However, there are adjustments to the underlying components. The screen will offer 1300 nits of maximum brightness and support for HRD10.

In addition, the Moto G84 will offer up to 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. There is also a secondary 8-megapixel sensor. This means Motorola won't be adding a depth sensor, which several of its Chinese counterparts continue to add. The ultra wide angle camera can also function as a macro view camera.

Like many other Motorola phones, the speakers support Dolby Atmos. There is also support for "Moto Spa mercan sound". There is a 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbopower charging technology. Motorola will also provide a charger in the box.

Being a Motorola phone, the company boasts of its clean experience with the Android operating system. The phone will also include some proprietary apps and features, including Moto Connect. ThinkShield protection is in place to ensure the safety of online users. The phone is guaranteed to receive Android 14 plus three years of security updates.

The price of the smartphone and the manufacturer of the processor are not yet clear. Normally, Motorola's G-series is priced under Rs 20,000 in India, and we can expect the same with the upcoming Moto G84. The top variant of the smartphone can exceed the price of Rs 20,000. The Moto G84 will compete against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series and Realme's Realme 11 Pro series.

Motorola may also consider launching an affordable 5G phone to compete with the recently launched Realme 11X and Redmi 12 5G. Samsung also offers an affordable 5G phone called the Samsung Galaxy M14. The prices of these phones start at around Rs 15,000.