Motorola Edge 20 Pro to Launch in India Today at Noon: Expected Specifications

Motorola will launch the Motorola Edge 20 Pro which will launch in India today, October 1st. The phone will be available through Flipkart, the company previously revealed on its social media channels. Its dedicated microsite on Flipkart reveals key specs like a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 108-megapixel main contact. The phone debuted globally in July 2021. Currently, Lenovo-Motorola sells the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India.



Given that the phone is already available in global markets, the India-specific Motorola Edge 20 Pro will likely have a 6.7-inch OLED display with HDR support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood can come paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The global model's triple rear camera system includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5x high-resolution optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a 32-megapixel camera inside the perforated cutout for selfies and video calls. As always, the Lenovo-owned company promises a cleaner Android experience, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11 out of the box. The phone carries a 4,500 mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Collect memories that helped you #FindYourEdge and store them in #motorolaedge20pro's 128GB Built-in Storage! Want to know how to be an absolute pro? Head to @Flipkart on 1st October at 12 PM. See you there! https://t.co/GkiRCaLRhX — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 29, 2021

Globally, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs 60,600 (roughly EUR 699.99) for 12GB + 256GB storage and has two color options. In India, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price starts at Rs 21,499 and the regular model costs from Rs 29,999. Motorola also sold the Snapdragon 865 powered-Edge Plus in India at Rs 64,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.





