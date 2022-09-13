Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India launch today

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company has been on a launch spree. Motorola is ready to expand the Edge series with two powerful phones this time. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has several cool features, like a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 6.7-inch curved display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, and more.



The Edge 30 Ultra is aimed at premium buyers, while the Edge 30 Fusion is looking for that because the smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED display. So let's look at the expected price and other key specifications of the devices.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion: Expected price

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion have already been made official in the European market. So Edge 30 Fusion was launched at €600 (around Rs 47,850) in Europe. The Edge 30 Fusion is offered in colours including Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue, which has a Vegan Leather finish. Similarly, the Edge 30 Ultra costs €899.99 (around Rs 72,900) and comes in Starlight White and Interstellar Black colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion: Specifications

Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and uses Corning Gorilla 5 for protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 6.55-inch display supported by a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Camera-wise, the Edge 30 Fusion comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The Edge 30 Ultra also has a triple camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 12-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 60-megapixel front camera.