Motorola Edge 40 goes on sale today; Reasons to buy it

The Motorola Edge 40 is all set to go on sale today in India, and interested users can head to Flipkart to purchase it. This is currently one of the best 5G phones under Rs 30,000. Motorola has thrown in most of the features a user might be looking for in a mid-range 5G phone in the price above range. You get a 144Hz display, 68W fast charging support, IP68 rating, wireless charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, and more.



The new Motorola Edge 40 has a starting price of Rs 29,999, but people can buy it at an effective price of Rs 27,999 with a bank card offer which will be available on Flipkart during the sale. These are the reasons to buy it.



Motorola Edge 40 Camera With all the great features, the Motorola Edge 40 offers a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The front part has a 32MP selfie snapper. One of the best things present here that is only there on a few high-end phones is the ability to record 4K video from both cameras, front and rear. On the software side, there is Android 13 with the promise of 2 years of Android OS updates + 3 years of security patch updates.

The Motorola Edge 40 comes in a relatively slim form factor. The company claims it is the thinnest 5G phone available now, with an IP68 rating. And the last handset was from Samsung, where we got an IP67 rating on the phone under Rs 30,000, and after that, it was the Motorola Edge 40, which does even better with an IP68 rating. Moreover, the Motorola Edge 40 becomes the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. And it is also the first phone to feature a 144Hz curved poLED display in the sub-Rs 30,000 price range. But, of course, this is an 8-bit panel, and the power of this new processor has yet to be tested. Still, this phone looks to be a rugged package.

The Motorola Edge 40 has a single storage option of 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256 GB UFS 3.1. Unfortunately, if you want the phone, only one variant is available; you can take it or leave it; 12GB RAM would've been even better. The battery capacity is relatively modest at 4400 mAh, but fast charging exists. The phone supports 67W fast charging, and I assume the charger is available in the box. Also, the good part has to be the 15W wireless charging capability.