Motorola Edge 40 looks to be a good offering at just Rs 29,999

The Motorola Edge 40 got officially launched in India, and today was the first day that pre-orders went live. This smartphone is releasing on June 8, and you can pre-book the Motorola Edge 40, priced at Rs 29,999, but you will not be able to exchange your old mobile to buy this piece which packs a ton of high-end hardware and features that make it a deal.

Before you get into the details, let me clarify that I didn't personally test the device, as Motorola didn't send me a review unit. So this information is based on the features I understood about the Motorola Edge 40 on the internet.

Motorola Edge 40 Camera

With all the great features, the Motorola Edge 40 offers a 50MP main rear camera with OIS along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The front part has a 32MP selfie snapper. Obviously, I can't comment on the phone's camera prowess without using it, but one of the best things that's present here that isn't there on many high-end phones is the ability to record 4K video from both cameras front and rear. On the software side, there is Android 13 with the promise of 2 years of Android OS updates + 3 years of security patch updates.

Motorola Edge 40 Powerful Battery

The sub-Rs 30,000 price segment usually see smartphones with some compromises. For example, if the iQOO Neo 7 has a large processor, it does not have a metal frame. The Pixel 6a from Google has a great camera but misses a high refresh rate display. The Poco F5 has a beautiful display, but it doesn't have a high-performance chipset. As a result, these phones miss out on features like an IP rating, wireless charging, a curved screen, and more. All of the features mentioned earlier are present in the Motorola Edge 40; I'm curious how Motorola is offering everything in one device, and that too at a reasonable price.

The Motorola Edge 40 comes in a relatively slim form factor. The company claims it is the thinnest 5G phone available now, with an IP68 rating. And the last handset was from Samsung, where we got an IP67 rating on the phone under Rs 30,000, and after that, it was the Motorola Edge 40, which does even better with an IP68 rating.

The Motorola Edge 40 becomes the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with it. And it is also the first phone to feature a 144Hz curved poLED display in the sub-Rs 30,000 price range. But, of course, this is an 8-bit panel, and the power of this new processor has yet to be tested. Still, this phone looks to be a rugged package.

Motorola Edge 40 Charging

The Motorola Edge 40 has a single storage option of 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256 GB UFS 3.1. Unfortunately, if you want the phone, only one variant is available; you can take it or leave it; 12GB RAM would've been even better. The battery capacity is relatively modest at 4400 mAh, but fast charging exists. The phone supports 67W fast charging, and I assume the charger is available in the box. Also, the good part has to be the 15W wireless charging capability.

Motorola Edge 40 Ideal Price

Motorola has done an excellent job with the price of the Edge 40 in India. With many firsts in the segment, the cost of Rs 29,999 is so reasonable for the kind of features you get here. Of course, competing brands should be concerned about this kind of aggressive pricing. But as they say, it's not just about pricing a phone right; Motorola should also work on marketing the Edge 40 so that consumers are inclined to spend their hard-earned money on this device instead of buying any other phone from a rival brand.

I feel, the Motorola Edge 40 is a great choice and may be one of the complete phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. It may have some loopholes, but we will know after using it.