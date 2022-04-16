Motorola expected to launch Moto G52 this month in India

Soon after launching the Moto G52 in European markets, Motorola could launch the smartphone in India. According to new reports, the Moto G52 is expected to launch in India at the end of this month. To remind you, Motorola recently launched the Moto G22 in India in the budget category. The Moto G52 is the successor to the Moto G51, introduced in India last year.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Moto G52 will arrive in the Indian markets this month. The Moto G52 brings an interesting set of features, including a hole-punch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. The screen also supports a 90hZ refresh rate. Let's take a look at the price and detailed specifications of the Moto G52.

Moto G52: Availability and Price

The Moto G52 was launched for Rs. 20,600 (approximately EUR 249) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage variant. In addition, the smartphone is offered in two colour options, including Charcoal Gray and Porcelain White. According to reports, in India, the smartphone could be priced below Rs 20,000.

Moto G52: Specifications

The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 402ppi, a screen-to-body ratio of 87.70%, and an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G52 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G52 offers a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G52 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower charging. In addition, the smartphone is IP52 rated and comes with Dolby Atmos support.