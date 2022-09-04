  • Menu
NASA moon rocket shelved again

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday

Cape Canaveral: NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.

There was no immediate word on when NASA might try again. After Tuesday, a two-week launch blackout period kicks in.

