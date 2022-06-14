Netflix confirms season 2 of Squid Game

It's official! OTT platform Netflix confirmed that it would soon release the second season of the Korean drama web series Squid Game . Netflix took to Twitter to announce that the hit drama is coming back soon for fans. The news broke with a short teaser clip. Squid Games writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk promised fans that "a whole new round is coming". Netflix tweeted, "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"

The confirmation comes along with a teaser clip that featured a short animation of the famous giant animatronic doll reminiscent of the 'Squid Game' plot. The animation also featured square, triangular, and circular shapes hinting at the games the 'Squid Games' web series featured. The writer, director, producer, and creator of Squid Games, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, has also shared a message note for fans.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement. He further added, "As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

The post note further shared some insights from Squid Game Season 2, suggesting a glimpse of the story for the follow-up. First, the director confirmed that Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist of the web series, will return in season 2, as well as Front Man, the masked antagonist of Squid Game. In addition, he confirmed that Squid Games fans would meet Young-hee's boyfriend Cheol-su, while the return of the man in the suit with ddakji is not inevitable.

The first season of "Squid Game" was released on September 17, 2021, and as soon as it appeared on Netflix, it became a worldwide success as the most-watched Netflix series of all time. Fans will definitely be looking to get excited about season two, but Netflix has yet to confirm when it will be released.