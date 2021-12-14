Netflix gets Cheaper in India; Find Price Details

Streaming giant Netflix has lowered its subscription prices in India. The company has announced its new prices in the country starting at 149 rupees now, instead of 199 rupees per month earlier. The new plans will be applicable to all clients and the company is likely to move to get more subscribers in India as it is the most expensive streaming service for Indian viewers. With the new plans, the American giant has decided to bring its plans closer to other streaming services available in the country.



The Rs 199 mobile plan is now Rs 149 per month at the new prices. Also, the Rs 499 basic plan will cost Rs 199 now, making it a huge price drop. The Rs 649 per month (Standard) plan will cost Rs 499 now, and the Rs 799 (Premium) plan will cost Rs 649 from now on. Now, this is quite a significant price drop, and it makes Netflix pricing much more competitive compared to other streaming services in India, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and more.





Aap @aliaa08 se convince ho gaye ya hum aur bole? 👀#HappyNewPrices are here, which means you can now watch Netflix on any device at ₹199 and on your mobile at ₹149! pic.twitter.com/zdHrPlTJhi — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2021







The benefits of these plans remain the same and there are no changes in that department. The Netflix Mobile plan now starts at Rs 149; this will only run Netflix on a mobile phone or tablet at 480p resolution. On this plan, the account can only be accessed from one device at a time.

The basic plan of 199 rupees per month will also be limited to 480p, but users can also access the account on a computer and TV. The device limit in this also remains at one.

The standard plan now costs Rs 499 and comes with support for up to two devices at a time, along with a 1080p resolution. Subscribers to this plan can view content on any device, be it a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

Netflix's premium plan now costs Rs 649 and supports up to four devices at a time. Subscribers to this plan can view content up to 4K resolution and can use all devices: mobile, tablet, computer or TV.