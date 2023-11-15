Live
Just In
Netflix launches new games - Highlights from Geeked Week 2023
Netflix Games offers a variety of must-play titles included with all memberships. More than 80 titles are now on the service, with more coming soon, including the ten announced at Geeked Week.
Netflix Games offers a variety of must-play titles included with all memberships. From games based on Netflix IP to big recognizable game franchises and indie hits, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.Geeked Week is their week-long virtual event celebrating exclusive news, sneak peeks, and surprises.Netflix Games offers a variety of must-play titles included with all memberships. From games based on Netflix IP to big recognizable game franchises to indie hits - there’s something for everyone on Netflix. Just two years afterannouncing their entry into games, the Netflix Games catalogue continues to grow. More than 80 titles are nowon the service, with more coming soon, including the ten announced at Geeked Week.
Games Available now:
· Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill (Trailer) - In this sequel, you're Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims, and get stabby.
· Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold (Trailer) - Shape the fate of the Grishaverse, travel war-torn Ravka, and decide which powers prevail. Available exclusively for Netflix members.
· Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Trailer) - It is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically acclaimed supernatural thriller game OXENFREE. Available exclusively for Netflix members on mobile. Also available for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Games coming in 2024:
· Money Heist (Trailer) - Releasing alongside Berlin, the upcoming spinoff series of Money Heist, the Money Heist game allows you to dive into an interactive world and join the crew in the heist that started it all — La Perla de Barcelona. Available exclusively for Netflix members.
· Chicken Run: Eggstraction (Trailer) - From Aardman, the makers of the Chicken Run films, comes Chicken Run: Eggstractiona real-time, top-down heist game that combines squad-based infiltration with high-octane, chaotic escapes. Available exclusively for Netflix members.
· The Dragon Prince: Xadia (Trailer) - The Dragon Prince: Xadia is a hero-based cooperative action RPG from Wonderstorm, the makers of The Dragon Prince hit animated series on Netflix. Available exclusively for Netflix members on mobile. Also coming to PC.
· Death's Door (Trailer) - Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous, but it's honest work for a Crow. Coming exclusively to mobile for Netflix members.
· Katana Zero (Trailer) - Smash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in this critically acclaimed neo-noir action-platformer. Coming exclusively to mobile for Netflix members.
· Hades (Trailer) - This critically acclaimed rogue-like dungeon crawler is coming exclusively to iOS for Netflix members.
· Braid, Anniversary Edition (Trailer) - The award-winning puzzle platformer Braid is back, reimagined and updated for modern hardware while preserving the original's integrity. It is coming to mobile exclusively for Netflix members as well as consoles and PC.