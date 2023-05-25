Netflix password sharing to end soon; Find details

Netflix wants to end shared accounts and want users to buy their own subscription. The only problem is that Netflix is significantly more expensive than its competitors, like Jio Cinema, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. However, this does not stop the entertainment company from going after users who share accounts with friends or anyone outside their homes. It's already ending password sharing for users in select countries, including Canada, Spain, New Zealand, and Portugal. Now the company is going after users in the US and UK, two key markets for any tech company.



Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the company is extending its crackdown on password sharing to these two countries, though there is a workaround if they want to share the account with someone outside of your home. It's simple: pay extra. But what is the cost? And is Netflix going after users in India? Here are five key takeaways.

Firstly, Netflix clearly states that a Netflix account is "intended to be shared by people living together in one household." The company explains that a Netflix home is a collection of Internet-connected devices in the main place where you watch Netflix. A Netflix home can be set up using a TV device. All other devices using your Netflix account on the same Internet connection as this TV will automatically be part of your Netflix home.

Currently, Netflix's password sharing rule applies in countries like US, UK, Canada, Spain and Portugal. This is also applicable in some Latin American countries. In its latest quarterly results, the streaming giant stated that initial reception of the password-sharing crackdown has been poor, though the company hopes to see success in the long run. That's because users will want to catch up on shows and movies and get a subscription to watch.

If users still want to share a Netflix account with friends or family, say parents, there is an option. Users will need to pay extra to add the extra member. Netflix has set the price at Rs 661 (approximately $7.99) per month; however, this differs from market to market. In the UK, users will need to pay roughly Rs 510 (GNB 4.99) to add that extra member.

The problem is that Netflix's two cheapest plans, Basic or Standard with ads, which cost Rs 830 ($9.99) and Rs 589 ($6.99) per month respectively, do not have the option to incorporate to another member. Users with the standard Netflix plan (Rs 1290 per month or $15.49) can add an additional member for an additional $7.99 each month. Users with premium Netflix subscriptions that promise 4K streaming can add two additional members for the same $7.99 per month.

Netflix has yet to extend the anti-password sharing movement to India. This may take a while to implement as India is a key emerging market with a long history of cinema. Currently, the company is concentrating on extending its ad-supported plan in the country to increase its subscriber base. Its basic mobile-focused plan starts at Rs 149 and goes up to Rs 649.