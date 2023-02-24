Netflix slashes subscription plans price in these countries

Netflix has slashed the price of its subscription plans in more than 30 countries. The streaming giant has lowered the price to attract more subscribers. The price of subscription plans has been reduced in Bulgaria, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Jordan, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, among others. Unfortunately, India is not on the list yet.



"The SVoD incumbent's Basic tier will record the highest percentage drop across a large number of territories. These territories, which span Central and South America (CSA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, will see discounts for the basic tier range from 20 per cent to nearly 60 per cent, with the price drop kicking in instantly for new and existing subscribers," an Ampere analysis report stated in its report.

Netflix tweeted about the price drop in Malaysia from its official Twitter account. The company said: "As of today, our basic plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for new and existing members." Notably, the plan cost RM35 per month in the country, which is approximately 653 Indian rupees.

Earlier, Netflix expanded password sharing in countries like Canada, Spain, New Zealand, and Portugal; the feature was previously piloted in Latin America. Users will not be able to share passwords. However, they can transfer profiles.

People who use an account can transfer a profile to a new account, which they paid for, based on their personalized recommendations, viewing history, saved games, My List, and more.

Members of the same family can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or sign in to a new TV, like a hotel or vacation rental. On top of that, users in many countries (including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain) on Standard or Premium plans can add an additional member sub-account for up to two people they don't live with, each with a profile and recommendations personalized. , login and password: for an additional CAD 7.99 per month per person in Canada, NZD 7.99 in New Zealand, €3.99 in Portugal and €5.99 in Spain.