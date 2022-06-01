Netflix starts charging users to share passwords

It appears that Netflix has started charging customers to share passwords with friends. This is not surprising, considering that the company already announced the change in its policy in March. The announcement made it clear that Netflix no longer wants people to share their account passwords with others and will start asking people to pay more if they share their accounts with more people.

After this, it conducted a test in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica to end password sharing. However, the company's effort to prevent password sharing is not working as intended. The rest of the World report claims that Netflix is ​​asking users to pay more for breaking the policy, which states that the account should not be "shared with people outside your household."

But, users chose to unsubscribe when the popular streaming video service charged some customers for going against policy and sharing the password with other people. Although Netflix has already announced its new policy of charging extra for sharing accounts, it has confused many people in Peru.

The cited source spoke to thousands of Netflix users and found that people were not officially informed about the additional fees being charged or the new policy. Some of the users still share accounts and have not received notification of additional charges. Following this, a Netflix spokesperson told the Rest of the World that implement the new policy is in progress and that different subscribers could be charged differently.

Does the new Netflix policy applicable in India?

As mentioned above, Netflix plans to prevent password sharing, which is currently being done only in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. However, this does not mean that the new policy of charging customers extra will not reach other countries, including India. The company is testing this in a few places to see how it will work out for them and then expand it to more countries. As of now, it is not known when this policy will apply to India. So Indian users can relax for now.