Netflix to add watchlist filter to track the latest shows

Netflix is introducing new features to improve the streaming experience for its users. The streaming platform is introducing a new watchlist filter option, which will allow users to find shows they haven't watched. A report from The Verge suggests that Netflix will improve the My List feature by adding new filter sections to help its users keep track of the shows they want to watch. Netflix will add four filters to the section: Movies, TV Shows, "Hasn't Started", and "Started." The report suggests that these filters will also allow users to sort shows and movies by options like date added, release dates, and in alphabetical order.

The features will reach Android users starting this week, followed by iPhone users in the coming weeks. Once introduced, the new tools in the My List section will help users better bookmark, display, and manage their watch list. Meanwhile, Netflix is also adding a "Coming Soon" row to the home screen in the TV app. The tool will help users to know what new shows and movies are coming to the platform. Furthermore, the app will allow users to set reminders for any specific show or movie so that they will be notified as soon as it becomes available on the entertainment platform.

In addition to keeping its users engaged with the latest shows and movies, Netflix is also working to end password sharing. The streaming giant has been experiencing revenue turmoil due to a falling user base and the issue of people sharing passwords. To address this issue earlier this year, Netflix announced that it would limit password sharing and introduce paid subscription sharing. To refrain users from sharing their login details with other households, Netflix introduced a monthly fee of €5.99, almost Rs 500 in Indian currency, for Spanish users in early February. Netflix also implemented technical measures to detect and prevent such sharing.