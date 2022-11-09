Netflix to bring 'Basic with Ads' plans to India; get details

Netflix's new cheapest ad-supported subscription plan is available in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, UK and US. India is not on the list yet, but the ad-supported Netflix plan will be coming to India soon as it is an important market for the company.



Currently, in India, Netflix offers four plans, one of which is the mobile plan priced below Rs 180. Other plans include Basic, Standard, and Premium, without ads. While the company has yet to confirm availability in India, an official Netflix blog cites that the cheaper, ad-supported plan will expand to more countries over time.



Netflix subscription plans available in India

Netflix Plan Rs 149 – This is the most affordable plan that Netflix offers. The plan is only available to Netflix Mobile users and includes standard video quality with 480p streaming on a phone or tablet. The plan only allows Netflix access to one device at a time.

Netflix Plan Rs 199 – This basic plan offers 720p/HD streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. The plan only allows streaming on one device at a time.

Netflix Plan Rs 499 – The standard Netflix plan offers Full HD streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. The device limit is restricted to one with 1080p streaming via phone, tablet, computer, or TV. Plans support streaming on two devices at once.

Netflix Plan Rs 649 – The most expensive Premium plan offers 4K HDR streaming on all devices. The plan also supports four devices at a time.