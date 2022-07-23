NETGEAR Announces Great Offers on Amazon Prime Day; Check out

Getting the best WiFi coverage is key for any home or business. With professionals and students working and learning from office, home or hybrid set-up, a WiFi network's performance and security demands have increased exponentially. The Pandemic created a major shift in consumer behaviour which affected normal users. Many of the future workforces were also driven by three major trends: data streaming, gaming, and work-from-home. To cater to this heavy demand, NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products, announced to offer great discounts on the occasion of theAmazon Prime Day Sale.

The Amazon sale will kickstart from 23-24 July 2022, where the brand will showcase its entire product portfolio, offering amazing discounts on various categories. The categories include - Wifi 6 AX Routers, Range Extenders, Mobile Routers, Orbi Mesh Routers, Pro Series - Mesh Routers and Orbi Mesh Routers with Satellites, etc. With NETGEAR's range of innovative Wi-Fi routers, consumers can boost Wi-Fi signals, eliminate dead zones, or get whole-home coverage with Orbi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to achieve the fastest network performance.

On this occasion, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager - India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR, said, "We see the Amazon platform to be a huge marketplace with great potential to address our end customers worldwide. And Amazon Prime Days are those times of the year when customers can avail of maximum benefits from the amazing offers at a very affordable price without compromising on quality, after-sales services and return policies. NETGEAR offers the brand's best-selling and award-winning product range in the series, such as - XR1000 Gaming Routers, RBK50 Mesh Router, RBK352 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Routers, etc."

NETGEAR has a huge range of award-winning Wi-Fi routers and networking products that powers both large and small homes, and these wireless routers strike a perfect balance between features, performance, and value. The company strongly believes in providing a remarkable user experience for its valued customers over the years and is continuously coming up with innovative and trendy devices.



