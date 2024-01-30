Neuralink Successfully Conducts First Human Brain Chip Implant: Key Details

Elon Musk's Neuralink, a pioneering neurotechnology company, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully conducting its inaugural human brain chip implant. This significant development follows months of anticipation after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human trials.

In an X post on Tuesday, Musk announced, "The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection." Here's everything you need to know about the Neuralink experiment. The experimental initiative, dubbed the 'PRIME Study,' is slated to span six years.

Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

The pivotal component of this study is the N1 chipset, a compact 4mm-square device designed for implantation inside the skull. Equipped with slender wires that extend into the brain, the chip has the capability to both receive and detect neural signals transmitted among neurons. Additionally, it can generate impulses mirroring those of natural neurons. Elon Musk has aptly named the device "Telepathy."



Neuralink claims that each chip can establish connections with up to 1000 different brain cells, and a patient may potentially undergo the implantation of up to 10 chips. This experiment builds upon decades of research focused on electrode implants to interpret signals and address conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease. The company aims to conduct a total of 11 surgeries in 2024, further advancing its neurotechnology endeavours.

The primary objective of the Neuralink experiment is to assist individuals dealing with paralysis, with future applications potentially extending to those with vision and hearing impairments. Musk envisions the ultimate goal as the integration of humanity with artificial intelligence (AI), akin to the futuristic scenarios depicted in Cyberpunk 2077.

Eligibility criteria for volunteers participating in the study include specific medical conditions such as quadriplegia, paraplegia, visual impairment or blindness, aphasia (inability to speak), hearing impairment or deafness, and major limb amputation. Prospective participants must be legal adults aged 18 or older and the age of majority in their respective states. Moreover, they must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

In summary, Neuralink's successful human brain chip implant represents a significant leap forward in neurotechnology, offering hope to individuals with debilitating conditions. This pioneering experiment not only addresses immediate medical needs but also lays the groundwork for a potential future where humanity seamlessly integrates with advanced artificial intelligence.