New Google Meet features let you add more co-hosts, mute others and more controls

Google is adding a ton of new features to Google Meet that will help users to manage and control meetings easily. However, all functions will not be accessible to all types of meetings/users. The accessible controls will depend on whether you are using Google Meet regularly or as part of a Google Workspace team. "Now you can assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, allowing them to access and use host controls, use security features to limit who can share your screen, send chat messages, mute all users and end meetings, use the "Quick Access" setting to easily control who needs to request permission to join a meeting, "Google listed in a blog post. "Earlier, these security features were only available to Google Workspace for Education customers. These controls now will be available to all Google Meet users on desktop computers and mobile devices," the company further added.



Google said, "We hope these expanded controls make it easier for you to keep meetings productive, safe, and help prevent potential disruptions. Additionally, delegated co-hosts can handle responsibilities such as—muting participants, launching polls, managing Q&As—giving you more time to focus on leading discussions and guiding attendees through presentations."

The main major update here is that you will now be able to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting and all of them will have access to the host controls. These controls will allow all hosts to limit who can share their screens, send chat messages, and also mute all participants with a single click. The organizer controls also include the ability to end the meeting and choose who can join the meeting. This last control feature that allows hosts to choose who can join a meeting is available only in certain versions of Google Workspace. Previously, the option to assign co-hosts was only available to Google Workspace for Education customers.

If you are a Google Workspace customer, you will also get a new Quick Access setting. This setting will be enabled by default. However, if it is off, meetings cannot start until the host joins. Users can now also do additional things like block anonymous users from joining a meeting or only allow invited participants to join without asking; This will ensure that only the people who are "supposed" to be in the meeting.

These new changes to Google Meet are scheduled to roll out to the web and Android starting August 16. They will arrive on iOS starting August 30. Google has listed all the new incoming changes in detail on their blog which you can read about here.

