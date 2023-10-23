New iPads to launch in March 2024: Mark Gurman

For months, it was rumoured that Apple was planning to refresh its iPad lineup in late 2023. However, that may no longer be the case. This year, we've already seen several new Apple products, from the iPhone 15 and Apple Watches to the 15-inch MacBook Air. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled Vision Pro, its first space computer, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. However, one product still needs to be updated: the iPad.

According to reports, 2023 could be the first year since its debut 13 years ago that the iPad does not need to be updated.

New iPads in 2024

In his latest 'Power On' newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that he doesn't expect Apple to release any new iPads this year. Instead, there will likely be Mac-related announcements. But this doesn't mean a new iPad is on the way. According to Gurman, Apple is looking to launch up to 3 iPads in early 2024, preferably in March.

A report emerged a few days ago claiming that Apple could expand its iPad lineup by announcing new iPads on October 17. While that didn't happen, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced a cheaper alternative to the second-generation Apple Pencil.

So, what could those iPads be? The new iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad 11th generation could see the light of day. Regarding specs, the new iPad Air could finally get the M2 update, while the iPad Mini could feature the A16 SoC, the chip that also powers the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro models of the last year. For now, no M3-powered iPad is scheduled to come out any time soon.

About the new Macs

While no iPad will be released this year, a new Mac product will reportedly hit stores ahead of Apple's earnings call on November 2. It's been over two years since the iMac changed, but a new 24-inch iMac has been in the works for some time, and it's possible Apple could unveil it later this month.