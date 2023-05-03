New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system

Triple Com Media Group's iTAP app is quickly becoming the go-to platform for young smartphone users in India. With its revolutionary Engage and Earn system, iTAP rewards users for their engagement on the app through iCoins, which can be used to win cash and exciting prizes. Users can earn iCoins by watching content, playing games, sharing with friends, and more.

iTAP offers a user-friendly interface and personalized recommendations to help users discover and enjoy their favourite web series, movies, comedy shorts, mobisodes, gaming, and e-sports content. With over 18,000 hours of content, iTAP constantly updates its platform with special features and exciting updates."Our Engage and Earn system has been a game-changer for iTAP. Users love being rewarded for their engagement, and content creators appreciate the platform's new model that shares revenue and incentivizes engagement," says Haroon Shergill, the Chief Marketing Officer of iTAP. "We believe that iTAP has the potential to transform the entire entertainment industry in India by providing a sustainable and rewarding platform for creators and users."

iTAP is available for download from the Google Play Store (Android) and iOS App Store (iPhone), and subscribe for Rs. 99 per year (27 paisa/day). The platform has already amassed over half a million users in India, and its popularity amongst young Indians continues to grow."We're excited to see the tremendous growth in daily active users who enjoy watching short-form content and playing Indian IP games on our platform," says Shergill. "Our focus has predominately been on Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and NCR, but we're looking to expand to newer markets in India to tap into our target audience."A recent report released in March 2023 by Nielsen titled 'India Internet Report 2023' said that nearly half of rural India was on the internet, with strong growth of 30%, and more headroom for growth in the future. iTAP is already becoming popular among 13-25 years of users from the tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

To download iTAP and earn iCoins, visit the Google Play Store (Android) or iOS App Store (iPhone) today.