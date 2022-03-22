Nintendo adds a new folder style feature to the Switch

Nintendo has added a new folder-style feature to the Switch UI more than five years after the console first launched. It is included as part of system firmware version 14.0, which is available for download now.



This being Nintendo, the system doesn't exactly work as you'd expect. It's called "groups", and it doesn't let you put anything on the home screen; instead, you need to scroll to the right to get to the vertical list of all your software and press L. That allows you to access or create groups of multiple games. Nintendo has posted a guide to using the feature here.

So it won't do much to help you organize your home screen or an entire list of games. I already have an extensive Switch library, so it would be easier for me to keep that list alphabetical order and find what I wanted to play that way. But the groups feature could still be helpful for self-healing. For example, if you have many games from the Sega Ages and Arcade Archives retro reboot series and with Switch groups, it's easy to put them into custom collections.

Switch firmware version 14.0 also includes tweaks to the system's Bluetooth audio feature, which was added in version 13.0. Nintendo says that you can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth headphones or speakers using the Switch itself or the buttons on the Bluetooth device, which was impossible before. In addition, the Switch will now display audio volume according to button presses on the Bluetooth device, and the maximum volume output for some devices has also been increased.