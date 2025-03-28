Live
NIT Rourkela’s natural bioink to help 3D bioprinting of bone tissue
New Delhi: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed a bioink made from natural materials to boost 3D bioprinting of bone-like structures.
The new biocompatible, easy-to-use bioink is designed to address challenges in bone grafting and implants -- commonly used to treat bone defects caused by injury or disease. It also supports bone regeneration.
“This research contributes to the growing field of 3D bioprinting by offering a bioink that is entirely natural, easy to apply, and capable of supporting bone regeneration,” said Prof. Devendra Verma, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT Rourkela.
3D bioprinting is being increasingly explored as an alternative method for bone repair. It involves printing bone-like structures using bio-inks that contain cells and supportive biomaterials.
However, a major challenge with the existing bioinks is that the printed tissue must be maintained in a controlled environment for cells to grow and form functional bone before it can be used for treatment. This makes the process slow and difficult to implement in clinical settings.
On the other hand, the newly developed bioink stays liquid at room temperature but quickly turns into a gel when exposed to body temperature and the Potential of Hydrogen (pH).
“This allows it to be printed directly onto an injury, that is, the material is applied at the injury site instead of being printed separately and implanted later. This approach simplifies the process and makes treatment more efficient,” said the researchers, in the paper published in the Journal of Biomaterials Science, and Carbohydrate Polymers.
The developed bioink is composed of chitosan, gelatin, and nanohydroxyapatite, all of which are biocompatible and commonly used in biomedical applications. These materials closely resemble natural bone components, creating a suitable environment for bone regeneration.
The bioink also supports stem cell growth and differentiation into bone cells, helping to promote new bone formation.
In addition, the inclusion of specialised nanofibers enhances cell attachment and proliferation, which is important for the healing process.
“Further research and clinical trials will help determine its effectiveness in real-world applications, paving the way for its use in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery,” Verma said.
The team now plans to test the developed bioinks in suitable animal models and develop a scalable production process to facilitate clinical trials.