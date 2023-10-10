No cheaper Pixel phones from Google: VP of Mobile Business

Google hosted its Made By Google event in New York last week and unveiled the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The phones will be sold in India on October 12, and pre-orders are now open. Later this year, Google is also expected to launch the Google Pixel 8a. While the Google Pixel 8a will be relatively cheaper than the base Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the company has no plans to make a Pixel phone that costs less than Rs 20,000.

No cheaper Pixel phone from Google

According to a report in Tech Radar originally attributed to Der Standard, Google's vice president of mobile business, Nanda Ramachandran, said that the company does not plan to launch a cheaper version of the Pixel phones anytime soon. This is because launching a cheaper phone would require certain "compromises", and Google is not prepared to do so.

"We would have to make too many compromises for that," he said.

Regarding the Google Pixel 8, the phone's price starts at Rs 75,999 and is available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The 256GB storage variant costs Rs 82,999. The pre-orders of the phones started on October 5, and Flipkart announced an attractive pre-order offer by offering a bank discount of up to Rs 8,000 on the Pixel 8 and up to Rs 9,000 on the Pixel 8 Pro. The bank offers are for customers from ICICI, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank.