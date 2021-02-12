Noise Launched Colorfit Pro 3 Pride Edition in India

Noise has launched a Pride edition of its Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch. The company has also launched a new #MakeNoiseforLove campaign for the LGBTQ + community.

The Pride edition of Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is priced at ₹ 4,799 and will be available from February 14 on its website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The special edition smartwatch has a rainbow-coloured strap and dial. As for the campaign, it will be published on Noise's social media pages from February 13.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "With our new campaign, #MakeNoiseforLove, we not only aim to celebrate the day of love with pride but, we also want to celebrate the true essence of love by providing a platform to the harbingers of the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign resonates with Noise's core values as a brand, and we are elated to have these heroic voices on board. We are extremely glad to launch Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Special Pride Edition this valentine's and we are all geared up to #MakeNoiseForLove."

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch features a 1.55-inch TruView HD display (320 x 360 resolution) when it comes to the specifications. It comes with a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen level. It also has a 24/7 heart rate monitor and a stress monitor. A breathing mode is also there with guided breathing sessions. The smartwatch is also compatible with the NoiseFit app.

The Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch is also equipped with 14 sports modes with automatic sports recognition and the Smart Running Partner function. The smartwatch also comes with sleep tracking. It has a water resistance of 5ATM up to 50m and a battery life of ten days. Colorfit Pro 3 also features women's health care support.