Nokia T20 Tablet: Expected Price and Specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet price and specifications have beentipped ahead of its launch. since 2014, it will be the first tablet to debut from the brand and also the first from its licensee HMD Global. The Nokia T20 tablet has been listed on a UK retailer website and may feature Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G variants. The retailer listing shared the UK prices of the upcoming tablet from Nokia and its primary specifications. Moreover, two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 have been spotted on Russian certification websites. It is assumed that these model numbers are soon-to-be-launched Nokia T20. Nokia T20: Expected Price The Nokia T20 is listed on the UK retailer website More Computers inWi-Fi onlyandWi-Fi + 4Gconnectivity variants. The listings werefirst spottedby Nokiamob. The Wi-Fi only variant of the tablet is listed to cost GBP 185 (approximately Rs. 19,100), while the Wi-Fi + 4G variant is said to cost GBP 202 (approximately Rs. 20,900) in the UK.



Nokia T20: Expected SpecificationsThe upcomingNokiatablet is said to sport a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. It may also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The website also suggests that the tablet will come in a Blue colour option. Till now, HMD Global and Nokia have not shared any details on the rumoured tablet. Last month, the two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 wereseen on a Russian certification website. Nokiamob reported the first certifications. It is being assumed that these tablets are the variants of the soon-to-be-launched Nokia T20 tablet. This will be the third tablet in the lineup followingNokia N1andNokia Lumia 2520tablets that were launched in 2014 and 2013, respectively.



