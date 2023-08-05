Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing

Nothing, a company run by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has announced a new sub-brand for consumers looking for affordable yet high-quality products. The company currently offers a range of products, including smartphones and audio devices, with the Nothing Phone (2) being its most premium device. The new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, aims to capture the affordable market segment.

In announcing CMF by Nothing, Pei stated that the new brand would introduce a series of products designed to make superior design accessible to a broader group of consumers. The company believes in the democratization of good design to influence more people. CMF by Nothing aims to bridge the gap in the value segment by offering better quality products characterized by clean and timeless designs, as mentioned in the press release.

Nothing confirmed that the first products under the CMF by the Nothing brand would include a smartwatch and headphones. These will be revealed later this year, and the precise release timeline has yet to be announced. The company promises to share more details of the sub-brand in the coming months.

While Nothing hasn't announced plans to introduce affordable smartphones under the new sub-brand, the likelihood remains high. The company currently offers two phones: Nothing Phone (1) for consumers looking for an excellent overall smartphone under Rs 30,000 and Nothing Phone (2) for those who want a quality Android phone under Rs 45,000.

The launch of CMF by Nothing is a strategic move to reach a wider audience with affordable products. This will allow the brand to compete with dominant companies in the mid-range segment, such as Redmi and Realme.

In the announcement video, Pei clarified the difference between Nothing and CMF by Nothing. The latter will mainly focus on offering decent products at affordable prices to a broad customer base. Instead, the Nothing brand will continue to serve the premium market, offering high-performance products with innovative designs. This strategy suggests that the upcoming Nothing smartwatch and headphones will be competitively priced and may retain the company's signature transparent design.