Nothing Phone (1) may cost Rs 30,000; launch on July 12

With Nothing Phone (1), founder Carl Pei wants to break the monotony in the world of smartphones. And for this, the company has developed a transparent design like its Ear (1). Before the launch, Nothing revealed some of the phone's key specs (1). In fact, some of the latest teasers also revealed the full design of the Nothing Phone (1), including the LED lights built into the device.

Initially, people assumed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) would compete with iPhones, looking at the design. But as reports suggest the phone (1) will be priced at around Rs 30,000. Now if that is indeed the case, Nothing Phone (1) can surely prove to be a game-changer and indeed set a benchmark for competitors. The company has to reveal any details about the price of the phone. So if the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at around Rs 30,000. It will compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord 2T which starts at Rs 28,999.

Nothing Phone Key Specs (1):

-It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor. We believe that the company will offer at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

-The company has also confirmed that Phone (1) will come with support for 33W fast charging support.

-In one of the most recent teasers, Nothing also said that the phone (1) will include an under-display fingerprint sensor.

-Some teasers also show that the phone (1) will feature dual camera sensors on the back, the specifications of which are not yet known.

-On the front, the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a perforated design and will not feature a wide notch like the iPhones.

Considering everything the company has revealed about the phone(1) so far, it looks like this will be a good deal, only if it's priced around Rs 30,000. The exact price will be revealed on July 12, during the virtual launch event. Consumers will be able to view the event on the company's website, social media and YouTube channel.