Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders start from July 21; find details

Nothing Phone (1) sold out in minutes during the first pre-order sale. Unfortunately, several interested customers could not reserve the phone in advance and were disappointed. For such customers, Nothing India President and General Manager Manu Sharma has announced that he will host the second round of pre-order sales today, July 18.



Sharma took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce the second pre-order sales. Interested buyers can reserve the Nothing Phone (1) today from noon. One must be quick when booking the Nothing Phone (1) as history could repeat itself, and stock could run out in minutes. The pre-order sale period has been extended from July 19 to July 20 at midnight.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be on sale on July 21 from 7 p.m. The newly launched smartphone will be available only on Flipkart. The company has not revealed any details about its offline availability.

Nothing Phone (1): Price and discount in India

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants. The base model comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Rs 32,999. The second model has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for Rs 35,999. Lastly, the third top-end model of the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 38,999.

Nothing and Flipkart offer the Nothing Phone (1) at a special price. Customers who pre-book the phone will get Nothing Phone (1) for a starting price of Rs 31,999. This is for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The other two models of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB will be available for a lower price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. In addition, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000, further reducing costs.