Nothing Phone (1) to cost below Rs 30,000 and compete with Moto, Realme, Xiaomi

Nothing Phone (1), currently one of the most talked-about Android smartphones, will launch on July 12. Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, giving us a slight hint as to which segment Nothing Phone 1 will belong to. It won't be surprising to see Nothing Phone (1) priced below Rs 30,000. To make Nothing Phone (1) more attractive, it won't be surprising to see the device start at around Rs 25,000 in India, including introductory offers.

Currently, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset is only present in one other smartphone in the Indian market – Motorola's Moto Edge 30 5G. The Moto Edge 30 5G is the only smartphone in the Indian market right now that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip and costs Rs 29,999. In addition, the Moto Edge 30 5G is claimed to be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone and comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup.

Given the price-sensitive market, where people are quick to judge a smartphone by its spec sheet to price ratio, it would be doubtful that Nothing would launch an expensive smartphone by offering a chipset that is available in phones for under Rs 30,000.

Now, while the Moto Edge 30 5G is currently the only smartphone in the Indian market powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, plenty of smartphones are available with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 778G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus is an incremental update to the Snapdragon 778G. Both smartphone chipsets are Qualcomm's fourth-generation mobile chips based on the same 6nm process with the same Kryo 670 architecture. They both have the same number of cores and threads, but the Snapdragon 778G Plus has a higher frequency higher, which means that it is relatively faster than the standard Snapdragon 778G. The clock rate is the main difference between the two chips, as they both share the same GPU, similar codecs, maximum RAM capacity, and more. Since the two chips have minor differences, let's look at all the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G smartphones in India better to understand Nothing Phone 1's competition in the country.



