Nothing Phone (2) pre-order starts on June 29 on Flipkart

Nothing's next smartphone, Nothing Phone (2), will be available exclusively on Flipkart for pre-order on June 29. By participating in this scheme, users will have the advantage of receiving their orders sooner than those who place them after July 11, the day after the official launch. To secure a pre-order, customers must make a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000, which will be considered part of the total amount of the phone (2). Additionally, customers who pre-order will enjoy a 50 per cent discount on accessories (based on MRP) and instant cashback offers with major banks. This pre-order scheme guarantees early smartphone delivery along with discount benefits in the form of cashback.



Nothing's Flipkart page notes that customers who pre-order must go to their Flipkart order page between July 11 (9 PM onwards) and July 20 (until 11:59 PM) to finish the request.





Nothing Phone (2) advertisement on Flipkart





Nothing has yet to reveal the price of the Nothing Phone (2), though the smartphone may cost around Rs 40,000 for the base variant in India. The top variant with 256 GB of storage may cost around Rs 45,000. The smartphone's price is expected to increase significantly compared to last year's Nothing Phone (1) due to the addition of a much more advanced and powerful chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The same Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset also powers flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Apart from the chip manufacturer, Nothing Phone (2) will be ready for Nothing OS 2.0, probably based on Android 14. Phone (2) will not ship with Android 14 out of the box and will receive the update later.

Nothing clarified that the phone (2) would pack a 4700 mAh battery, larger than the 4500 mAh battery in the phone (1). This battery size is larger than the latest iPhone 14 Pro (3,200 mAh) and even the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4,323 mAh). This is a good battery size in the Android world, at least for flagships that typically pack a 4500mAh battery for faster charging. Like the last generation model, the phone (2) may offer wireless charging support.