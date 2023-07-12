Nothing Phone (2): Price, specifications, sale date and offers

Nothing Phone (2) has been launched in India and the world. The base model of the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) comes with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of memory, while the top-end model comes with 12 GB of RAM + 512 GB of internal storage. The Phone (2) will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

Succeeding the phone (1), the phone (2) brings some major design enhancements and some major upgrades on the hardware front. With the launch of the Phone (2), Nothing aims to target the premium segment, while last year's Phone (1) will target customers with a slightly tight budget. Currently, Nothing Phone (1) is available at around Rs 30,000 in India, while Nothing Phone (2) crosses the Rs 40,000 mark. Let's take a look at the variants and prices of Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2): Price

Nothing Phone (2) has been released in three variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. Price wise: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999, and 12GB model of RAM + 512 GB of storage costs Rs 54,999.

Nothing Phone (2): Sale date and offers

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to go on sale in India on Friday, July 21, at 12:00 p.m. From now on, through Flipkart and selected points of sale.

Nothing Phone (2): Specifications (2)

Specs-wise, Nothing Phone (2) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on the new NothingOS 2.0 based on the Android 13 operating system.

The phone (2) has a 6.7-inch display with a 1080—2412 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is also said to be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, which works quite well. As for the cameras, the Nothing Phone (2) packs a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor + a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, along with better tuning and camera features. On the front side, the phone (2) packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera based on the Sony IMX615 sensor.

The phone (2) is an improvement even in terms of battery life. It comes equipped with a larger capacity battery compared to the phone (1). It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and a USB Type-C port. The retail box has a Nothing-branded transparent cable; SIM eject tool, and the phone itself. There is no charger in the box.



