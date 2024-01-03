Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed: Launch at 'Nothing to See' Event in February

The upcoming smartphone from Nothing, teased by CEO Carl Pei, is confirmed to be the Nothing Phone 2a, according to a recent certification leak. The device's name surfaced on the TDRA certification site, providing weight to the speculation. Although lacking detailed information, the leak reinforces the anticipated release of the Nothing Phone 2a.



While there have been ongoing speculations about the Nothing Phone 2a, including parallel reports about a Nothing Phone 3, the certification leak adds credibility to the likelihood of the Phone 2a hitting the market soon. The 'Nothing to See' event is scheduled for February 27, coinciding with MWC 2024, hinting at the possible launch of the Nothing Phone 2a.

Numerous leaks regarding the Nothing Phone 2a have surfaced, suggesting key features such as an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a potential 6.7-inch display. Internal hardware may include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage option. Running on the latest Android 14 OS, the Phone 2a is rumoured to have a dual-camera setup on the back, with one sensor speculated to be 50-megapixels.

Despite the leaks, the device is not expected to debut in January 2024, with the official launch anticipated at the 'Nothing to See' event in February. The speculated price for the Nothing Phone 2a is $400 (approximately Rs 33,200), aligning with expectations that it will be a more budget-friendly variant compared to the initial Nothing Phone 2 model released at Rs 44,999 in India. The leaks and certification details contribute to the growing excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which promises to be a noteworthy addition to the smartphone market.