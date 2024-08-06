Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Goes on Sale in India

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, has announced the sale commencement of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, starting 07th August (12 Noon) in India. This highly anticipated device builds upon the success of the Phone (2a), enhancing performance, camera capabilities, and design.



Phone (2a) Plus is powered by the exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, ensuring a smoother and faster user experience. The smartphone is equipped with the TSMC 4 nm Gen 2 technology, an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, and Nothing’s Smart Clean Technology. This combination delivers nearly 10% faster CPU performance and 30% faster gaming capabilities compared to its predecessor. The new 50 MP front camera elevates selfies to new heights and now also captures sublime 4K video at 30 FPS, a hardware upgrade from Phone (2a)’s 32 MP sensor.

The device features two new metallic colorways—have been developed to reflect superior specifications. Its 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensures stunning visuals and smooth interactions. The device retains Nothing's biggest smartphone battery to date, a powerful 5,000 mAh unit, delivering up to two days of use on a full charge. Additionally, the phone features rapid 50W Fast Charging, allowing it to reach a full day’s power in under 20 minutes, nearly 10% faster than its predecessor.

Moreover, the Phone (2a) Plus comes with Android 14 out of the box and promises three years of software updates and four years of security updates. The Phone (2a) Plus comes with Nothing OS 2.6, offering new functional widgets and AI-powered features like the News Reporter Widget.

Pricing and Availability

Phone (2a) Plus is available in Grey and Black, with two models to choose from. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will have a price of ₹27,999, but at launch, it will be offered for ₹25,999 with a ₹2,000 discount available through select bank cards. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be priced at ₹29,999, with a special launch price of ₹27,999, including the ₹2,000 bank offer discount.

The phone will be available across Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail partners in India.