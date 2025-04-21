Nothing Phone 3 May Launch on July 25: What to Expect from the Next-Gen Smartphone

The buzz around the Nothing Phone 3 is heating up, withfresh leaks pointing to a July 25 launch date. The upcoming smartphone fromNothing is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2025,continuing the brand’s tradition of mid-year flagship announcements. Carl Pei,the company's founder, confirmed the Q3 launch during an informal AMA sessionon X (formerly Twitter), aligning with the release patterns of the Phone 1 andPhone 2, which launched in July in previous years.

Though the company skipped a flagship release in 2024, choosing instead tofocus on the more affordable Phone 2a and 2a Plus, it now looks like 2025 isset to be the year of the Phone 3. Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar recentlyadded fuel to the speculation by sharing the date "7/25" on X,hinting at a potential July 25 unveiling. He later confirmed that the datelikely ties directly to the launch of the Nothing Phone 3.

While Nothing has remained tight-lipped about the exact specifications,expectations are already building, drawing inspiration from the previous model's features. The Nothing Phone 2,launched in 2023,was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, supported by up to 12GB of RAMand 512GB of storage.

It also boasted a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refreshrate, ideal for vibrant visuals and responsive scrolling. Camera-wise, it came with a dual rear setup featuring two 50mp sensors—one primary and one ultrawide—while the front housed a 32mp camera for selfies and video calls. Battery life was solid, thanks to a 4,700mAh unit with support for 47w wired and 15w wireless charging.

With Nothing’s commitment to clean design, user-focused features, and aconsistent launch cycle, fans and tech enthusiasts have high hopes for thePhone 3. As the rumoured launch date approaches, more concrete details areexpected to emerge, shedding light on the design upgrades, performanceimprovements, and new features that may come with the device.