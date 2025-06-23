Nothing Phone (3) Set for July 1 Launch in India: Key Specs, Price Leaks, and Design Changes Revealed

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3) is all set to launch in India on July 1, and as the launch date inches closer, several leaks have already pulled the curtain off key specifications, design tweaks, and pricing. Following the successful launch of the Nothing Phone (2) nearly two years ago, the company appears to be aiming for refinement over radical reinvention this time around.

According to multiple leaks, the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset—not the most powerful on the market, but still a considerable performance boost compared to its predecessor. This chip is expected to strike a balance between efficiency and power, aligning with Nothing’s focus on user experience.

One of the standout upgrades is in the camera department. The Phone (3) is rumoured to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, in addition to the 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors. The front camera is also expected to get a bump from 32MP to 50MP, possibly with autofocus, which would be a first for the series.

The display is expected to retain the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel, which supports high refresh rates and energy efficiency. While the screen size may remain unchanged, real improvement is likely in battery life and charging speed. The Phone (3) could pack a 5,150mAh battery, an upgrade from the 4,700mAh unit in the Phone (2), and might support blazing-fast 100W wired charging. Wireless charging is expected to continue as a staple feature.

Another practical update is the introduction of eSIM support, a feature that was missing in last year’s model. This adds flexibility for users who frequently switch networks or travel internationally.

On the design front, early leaked renders hint at a revised camera layout and a shift away from the iconic Glyph lighting system seen in earlier models. Instead, the Phone (3) is likely to sport a new LED-based notification setup, although Nothing has kept those details tightly under wraps.

Price Leak and Variants

As per industry chatter, the Phone (3) could arrive in two storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

In the U.S., the handset is tipped to retail around $799 (approximately Rs 68,000). However, pricing in India is expected to be more competitive.

While Nothing’s founder Carl Pei had earlier hinted at a premium pricing strategy, reportedly eyeing a GBP 800 price point (around Rs 90,000), market analysts believe this would be a steep jump from the Nothing Phone (2)’s launch price of Rs 44,999. A more realistic price band is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, which would help Nothing stay competitive in the Indian market.

If priced right, the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to go head-to-head with rivals like Google’s Pixel 9a and the upcoming iPhone 16e, both of which are known for clean user interfaces and balanced performance. With sleek aesthetics and strong internals, the new Phone (3) could strike a compelling chord with premium mid-range smartphone buyers in India.

Stay tuned for the official unveiling on July 1.



