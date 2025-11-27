Nothing Phone 3a Lite Debuts in India With Transparent Design and Dimensity 7300 Pro at Rs 20,999

Nothing has introduced its most budget-friendly smartphone to date—the Nothing Phone 3a Lite—bringing its signature transparent design and the popular Glyph Interface to a more accessible price point. Launched officially in India, the new device starts at Rs 20,999 and aims to offer a premium user experience without stretching the wallet.

The Phone 3a Lite carries forward the distinctive aesthetic that has become a hallmark of Nothing’s design philosophy. Much like the flagship Phone 3, the Lite model features a transparent glass back protected by Panda glass. While the Glyph Interface is simplified to a single light strip, it still allows users to enjoy the unique visual cues that set Nothing devices apart. The handset is framed with flat plastic edges and will be available in three colour options—black, white, and blue. Adding to its durability, the phone also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the front, Nothing equips the Phone 3a Lite with a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and the same Panda glass protection as seen on other models in the lineup, the display is positioned to offer crisp visuals both indoors and outdoors. Audio is handled by a single bottom-firing speaker, which should suffice for casual media consumption.

Performance-wise, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset—the same processor found in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the phone promises reliable day-to-day performance. Users who require more space will appreciate the inclusion of a MicroSD slot, a rare convenience in this segment.

In the camera department, Nothing has opted for a triple rear setup. A 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation leads the system, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. However, continuing a recent trend among smartphone manufacturers, Nothing does not include a charger in the box.

Out of the box, the smartphone runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. The company has confirmed that users will receive three years of major OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support. A couple of third-party apps come preinstalled, but the overall software experience maintains the clean aesthetic Nothing is known for.

Pricing begins at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with an additional Rs 1,000 discount available through select bank offers. The higher 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale starting December 5 via Flipkart and authorised retail partners.