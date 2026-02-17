Nothing Teases March 5 Launch, 4a and 4a Pro Likely to Debut

London-based smartphone brand Nothing appears ready to take center stage on March 5, and all signs point to the arrival of the much-anticipated Nothing 4a series. While the company has not officially confirmed the product name, teasers and executive statements strongly suggest that the Nothing 4a and Nothing 4a Pro will make their debut.

The timing of the launch has sparked conversation online. The event is scheduled just a day after Apple’s March 4 showcase, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei added fuel to the buzz by playfully engaging with Apple’s invite. Pei shared Apple’s event card on X (formerly Twitter), digitally spray-painting “Nothing” and “5 March” across it while leaving the words “you’re invited” intact — a move widely interpreted as a clear nod to Nothing’s own launch event.









Though the company has maintained some mystery around the official announcement, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis recently confirmed to India Today Tech that both the Nothing 4a and Nothing 4a Pro are in development and will be launching in India soon. Based on Nothing’s previous launch patterns, the phones are expected to debut in India alongside global markets.

“The 4a series will further push the bar, especially the 4a Pro,” Evangelidis told India Today Tech. “For people who are looking in terms of performance – a very strong device – the 4a Pro will be a great alternative this year.”

The 4a lineup carries significant weight for the company. With the Nothing Phone 4 not expected anytime soon, the brand is focusing on strengthening its mid-range portfolio. Nothing has adopted a two-year refresh cycle for its flagship models, beginning with the Phone 3 and continuing with the upcoming Phone 4. According to Evangelidis, this deliberate pacing allows the company to refine its flagship offerings more thoughtfully.

“The reason – according to Evangelidis – is that a flagship should be a ‘cut-through device,’ and that requires time to experiment and refine.”

In the meantime, the 4a series is expected to play a central role in driving the company’s growth, particularly in India. The brand recently expanded its retail presence by opening its first offline store in India on February 14. This marks Nothing’s second physical retail location globally, following its Soho store in London.

The company’s growth trajectory in India has been notable. Market research firm IDC recently reported that Nothing was India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand in 2025, posting an impressive 45 percent year-on-year increase.

As for specifications, industry speculation suggests that the Nothing 4a series may feature USB 3.1 storage and larger batteries compared to last year’s 3a lineup. The Nothing 4a Pro is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, positioning it as a performance-focused mid-range contender. However, detailed specifications remain under wraps ahead of the official unveiling.

With competition heating up in India’s mid-range smartphone segment, Nothing’s March 5 event could prove pivotal in shaping its 2026 momentum.