Nothing to Start Service Centres in Hyderabad and Chennai

Nothing is expanding its service centre network in India with two new exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, set to open in October. This expansion aims to cater to the company’s rapidly growing customer base.



Having experienced an impressive 567% growth in the first half of 2024, the company is focusing on strengthening its customer support infrastructure across the country. With the addition of these two new centres, Nothing will have five exclusive service centres in total. Currently, it has centres in Kolkata and Gurgaon, and the brand is also planning priority service desks at five multi-brand service centres in Cochin, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

To enhance customer service, Nothing offers a pickup and drop service that spans 18,000 pin codes across India. Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing at Nothing India, says, “Nothing India is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service. The expansion of our service centres is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and our rapid growth in the Indian market.”

Additionally, the company has boosted its retail presence, now available in 5,000 locations, including popular outlets like Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Plans are underway to increase its availability to 7,000 retail outlets soon, further solidifying its presence across India.