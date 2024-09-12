Live
- Scholarships for Students
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
Just In
Nothing to Start Service Centres in Hyderabad and Chennai
Nothing to open exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai this October, boosting customer support across India’s growing market.
Nothing is expanding its service centre network in India with two new exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, set to open in October. This expansion aims to cater to the company’s rapidly growing customer base.
Having experienced an impressive 567% growth in the first half of 2024, the company is focusing on strengthening its customer support infrastructure across the country. With the addition of these two new centres, Nothing will have five exclusive service centres in total. Currently, it has centres in Kolkata and Gurgaon, and the brand is also planning priority service desks at five multi-brand service centres in Cochin, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.
To enhance customer service, Nothing offers a pickup and drop service that spans 18,000 pin codes across India. Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing at Nothing India, says, “Nothing India is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service. The expansion of our service centres is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and our rapid growth in the Indian market.”
Additionally, the company has boosted its retail presence, now available in 5,000 locations, including popular outlets like Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Plans are underway to increase its availability to 7,000 retail outlets soon, further solidifying its presence across India.