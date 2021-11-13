November 13 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 13, 2021. Let's begin...



Reliance JioBook to Launch Soon: Find Specifications and Price

The Reliance JioBook laptop has been in the news for months. The Reliance JioBook laptop is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor. The Reliance JioBook laptop is expected to put it in an affordable segment.

Newer Echo and Echo Dot speakers can now detect people

Motion Detection Ultrasound Technology comes to Fourth Generation Echos and Echo Dot devices. Beginning from this week, the latest Echo and Echo Dot speakers can use ultrasound to detect occupancy in your home and turn other connected devices on and off, like lights or your Fire TV.

Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta fixes macro mode confusion for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta simplifies the iPhone 13 Pro's macro mode by adding a button that lets you turn it on and off (via 9to5Mac). Finally, a button! The change in 15.2 beta 2 simplifies things.

A fix is coming for the update that erased the main Pixel 6 features: Google

Some users discovered that Magic Eraser was missing. According to reports from some users, an update to Google Photos removed one of the great features of the Pixel 6: the Magic Eraser tool that allows you to remove unwanted objects or people from your photos.

Introducing the Icelandverse - Come and be Inspired by Iceland

Mark Zuckerberg's lengthy video of Facebook / Meta's turn to the metaverse has become something of a meme, but perhaps the best parody of the presentation was made this week, of all places, the country of Iceland.

Facebook announces Shops in Groups, Live Shopping for Creators

Meta, formerly Facebook, is rolling out new shopping features -- Shops in Groups, product recommendations and a test of Live Shopping -- for Creators.

Starlink unveils new smaller user dish to connect to satellites

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's satellite Internet service Starlink has unveiled a new smaller and rectangular dish that interested customers can buy to tap into the company's growing satellite constellation in low Earth orbit.