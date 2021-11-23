November 23 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 23, 2021. Let's begin...

Meet the dynamic women who are reshaping the tech industry in India

These changemakers are helming skill initiatives, path-breaking innovations and leading massive teams into the future. Numerous surveys over the years have documented the underrepresentation of women in the tech industry as well as STEM-related fields.

Revamping the hitherto wearable industry, PLAY gears up to launch two avant-garde smartwatches

The PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH will be available for new-age consumers from 30th Nov'2021. Integrated with cutting-edge features and spectacular designs, the smartwatches with be available in the price range between INR 3,999 to INR 4,999.

Qualcomm Renames Snapdragon 888 as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Drops 5G suffix

In future, Snapdragon chips will no longer carry the 5G suffix as Qualcomm commits to 5G platforms in the future. For Snapdragon 888 successor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 name confirmed.

Top 5 Podcasts Apps For Android

Podcasts are a popular source of news, entertainment, and culture, as well as cutting-edge journalism and storytelling. This list includes several fantastic podcasts that will demonstrate to students what's possible, as well as recording, editing, and sharing tools to help them create their own episodes.

James Dyson Award 2021: Three Winners with World-Improving Inventions

The James Dyson Award has now given nearly £1m in prize money to over 250 promising inventions from young engineers and scientists in 28 countries around the world.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos donates $100 mn to Obama Foundation

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is giving $100 mn to the Obama Foundation, the largest single gift ex-President Barack Obama's philanthropic organization has received.

US-based DataCore expands India footprint, to hire more

US-based software storage company DataCore, which has acquired MayaData -- a leading independent developer of container-attached storage -- on Tuesday announced to open a new office facility in Bengaluru that would house the combined team of Datacore and MayaData.