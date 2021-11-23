Revamping the hitherto wearable industry, PLAY gears up to launch two avant-garde smartwatches

November 23, 2021: India's rapidly growing, homegrown brand, PLAY is gearing up to rekindle the hitherto e-gadgets industry with two avant-gardes, 'Made in India' smartwatches PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH. Adding these top-of-the-line products to its portfolio lays the foundation for the brand's end goal to offer world-class gadgets to millennials and the Gen Z crowd.



Both the smartwatch models come equipped with features like full touch display, water and dust protection, multiple sports modes, heart rate & fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, BlueTooth notification controller coupled with an ingenious application, fulfilling the promises of a 21st-century device. With this launch, the brand aims to delight its consumers in the festive season; these smartwatches will be available at the competitive pricing of INR 3,999 (for PLAYFIT SLIM) and INR 4,999 (for PLAYFIT STRENGTH). Consumers will be able to purchase these watches from 30th Nov'2021.

Speaking on this occasion, Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer of PLAY, said, "These latest product innovations underlines our commitment of offering top-notch and high-standard technology experience to our discerning consumers. Since its inception, PLAY has strived to positively surprise customers with innovatively designed products, weaved around futuristic technologies and at an affordable price. The wearable device industry is still in the infancy stage in India and amazingly rich products are destined to hit the market which shall pleasantly surprise the Indian consumer over the next few months. Powered by our design team in India, we are delighted to announce the PLAYFIT series of our smart wearables which are 100% made-in-India too. With the introduction of these newfound smartwatches, PLAY aims to strengthen its leadership standpoint in the hitherto Indian e-wearable market so that customers can opt for best-in-class products and services in terms of cutting-edge e-gadgets."

The smartwatches come with two-pin magnetic chargers and an ingenious and interactive application that significantly improves users' lifestyle decisions. This uniquely fashioned PLAYFIT Application is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. On the back of energetic design and value proposition hosted in India for data protection, the application will assist the wearers in making better lifestyle-related judgments, resulting in an all-inclusive health-centric future. PLAY is also focusing on a renewed packaging style that is more product-centric, thus uplifting the overall charm of these marvellous smartwatches.

A brief about PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH:

1. Inspirational designing because wearables are the new Fashion accessories

The PLAFIT SLIM comes in a round shape aluminium watch dial. As the name suggests, this smartwatch is slim, comfortable and fits like a glove on the hand. The device is embedded with a fashionable strap in Black and Blue colours giving it a wholesome appearance.

On the other hand, the PLAYFIT STRENGTH has brilliant stainless steel for the round dial and a composite body structure made with Polycarbonate and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene that provides unparalleled mechanical properties and high processability, thereby offering heat resistance properties. It is bold, rugged, and simply empowers the energy of the inner athlete in you. In addition, both smartwatches are integrated with a full touch display of 1.28". The devices also feature in-plane switching with 240*240 resolution. 2. Battery life, because durability is a crucial factor

The PLAYFIT SLIM comes with a working capacity of 7 days with 15 days standby time. Simultaneously, the PLAYFIT STRENGTH has a working magnitude of up to 5 days (even with the BlueTooth-calling feature) with 7 days standby capacity. The smartwatches can run smoothly for up to 5 days after getting 100% charged in one go

3. Withstanding dust, water, and dirt because protection is cardinal

Both PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH are homogenized to withstand dust, water, and dirt on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 67. It is specially designed for top-notch water resistance properties with vacuum-sealed protection from dust and similar particles. Users can take a carefree jog in mild rain or use it during their gym workouts and discover the potential of these watches to their extent.

4. Features focusing on activities and health

The PLAYFIT SLIM comes with a 24-hour sports mode, heart rate tail, fitness tracker, sleep monitor, SpO2 observer, and vigilant inactivity alert. PLAYFIT STRENGTH offers multiple sports modes, round-the-clock heart rate tracker, fitness tail, sleep monitoring features, SpO2 supervisor, specially designed female health tracker, and watchful inactivity-alert. These extremely useful features make these smartwatches upstanding devices to promote the health and fitness activity of the customers.

5. That's not all, here is a calling smartwatch too

Empowering customers to handle calls, messages, and similar notifications without constantly checking their smartphones, the PLAYFIT STRENGTH offers remarkable BlueTooth controlling features. Users can accept or decline calls, check call records or use dial pads, control music choices, alarms, take remote photographs and read messages easily. In fact, if the consumers end up misplacing their smartphones, which happens quite frequently, they can also use these smartwatches to locate their phones. PLAYFIT SLIM does all too except for the BlueTooth calling features.

6. Hereto, "Made-in-India" too

PLAY has always been touted for its design, development, R&D capabilities in India. This time, they have stepped up and ensured that the design is "made-in-India" too. PLAY will be making these smartwatches and their new line of devices, very much in our own country and both the smartwatches are fashionably, "Made-in-India".

About PLAY

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, PLAY was co-founded by Mr Vikas Jain, co-founder of Micromax, in 2019, along with his school friend Mr Sandeep Banga. The Indian consumer technology brand aims to design innovative, trendy, and best-in-class smart wearables and acoustic and similar products. PLAY has introduced a wide range of wearable and acoustic products over the last year and is constantly innovating in product design at their Design labs in Pune. The homegrown brand has a robust R&D team in India, which works upon the consumer feedback and analytics received on their digital platforms and from their consumer support teams. PLAY products are currently available only in India and UAE. In India, PLAY has online partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart, and its own e-store (https://theworldofplay.com/) besides being available in 45,000 + offline stores across the country.