Now iFixit has original Google Pixel spare parts; From Pixel 2 to 6 Pro

In April, Google announced plans to join the growing list of tech companies working with iFixit. Repair experts distribute parts and tools for people interested in DIY electronic repairs, and starting today; the iFixit store offers genuine Google parts for various Pixel phones.

You can order what you need to fix everything from the Pixel 2 to the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the tools to install them and step-by-step guides to walk you through the process. (Aftermarket parts are also available if you want to repair an OG Pixel or Nexus device.)

Now, if you have a cracked screen or broken charging port, your options aren't just to find a repair shop or toss the device in the trash. iFixit has all sorts of repair kits, and while they get more expensive for newer devices (swapping a Pixel 6 Pro screen for a genuinely new one will cost $199.99 for the kit), they vary widely, primarily based on age. Cheaper parts for older devices should help keep those phones viable while you're comfortable with the Android software update support they're getting.

iFixit's arrangements for parts and tool distribution already include companies like Microsoft, HTC, and even Valve's Steam Deck. A partnership with Samsung is also in the works, and while we'll have to wait for more details there, it seems unlikely that it will require a £79 kit delivery.