Nu Republic Launches Triphop Smart Backpacks with In-Built Charging and Tech-First Features

Nu Republic, the lifestyle technology brand known for its bold approach to wear-tech, has unveiled its all new Triphop Voyager Series of smart backpacks. Designed for deep track listeners, music lovers, and culture drivers who live life off the beaten path, the backpacks combine utility with bold design and tech-first features. Starting at INR 1,099, the collection is now available on Amazon.in, Blinkit, and www.nurepublic.co. As part of the launch, Nu Republic announced acclaimed actor Abhay Deol as brand ambassador for the Triphop line.

The Triphop backpacks brings together functionality and style, introducing features such as built-in charging ports (USB-A & Type-C), anti-theft zips, water-resistant fabrics, laptop compartments with velvet lining, ample pockets, and zippers for multitasking – making them ideal for anyone with a passion for music, travel, and an active lifestyle.

"Our fans have been asking us to shake up the boring world of travel gear, and we heard them loud and clear. With Triphop, we’re bringing the same tech-inspired drip that made our audio gear iconic, now designed to move. And with Abhay on board not just as a collaborator but a co-creator, this multi-year partnership is about to set a whole new standard," said Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic.

Abhay Deol joins as brand ambassador for the Triphop smart backpack series. The partnership goes beyond traditional endorsement, with Deol actively involved in product development and design direction as a co-creator.

"I’m excited to be the face of Nu Republic’s Triphop collection and to build backpacks that reflect my personal style," said Abhay Deol. "That’s what excites me, to be part of a brand bold enough to experiment and to put my name on products I truly help shape."

The Triphop Voyager Series marks Nu Republic’s entry into the world of smart travel gear. Each design merges functionality with style, offering tech-powered features for modern lifestyles. From daily commutes to weekend escapes, these backpacks have been crafted for those who demand more from what they carry.

Features, Specifications and Pricing

Triphop Voyager Nomad Backpack

Created for travel and transitions, the Nomad blends ballistic nylon durability with sleek, minimalist lines. Stealth metal zips, smart interior pockets, and dual charging ports ensure both practicality and style. Its design caters to commuters, flyers, and explorers who need gear that adapts as quickly as they do.

Introductory price: INR 2999

Triphop Voyager Drift Backpack

Offering both style and substance, the Drift features four main compartments, a padded laptop section, and multifunctional inner pockets. Its design balances rugged toughness with a polished finish. Dual charging ports, a luxury embossed logo, and splash- and dust-resistant materials make it ideal for professionals who juggle work and leisure seamlessly.

Introductory price: INR 2499

Triphop Voyager Edge Backpack

The Edge combines a hard-shell exterior with water-resistant materials for added protection. Inside, a velvet-lined laptop compartment and a full-opening back section provide convenience and organisation. With four compartments, including an overnighter space, this bag works as well for short trips as it does for office commutes. Built-in dual charging ports and a trolley sleeve enhance travel-readiness.

Introductory price: INR 1999

Triphop Voyager Loop Sling Bag

Compact yet powerful, the Loop Sling is built with Velvex luxe fabric and reinforced with Core Guard technology. It features HydroLock waterproofing, a smart pocket layout, and a slim profile that carries more than it shows. Adjustable straps and ballistic nylon detailing make it a street-smart choice for those always on the move.

Introductory price: INR 1599

Triphop Voyager Evo Backpack

Built with water-resistant vegan leather and premium nylon fabric, the Evo is designed for everyday use. It features two spacious main compartments, a dedicated velvet-lined laptop section, and slip pockets for essentials. A padded back panel ensures comfort during long hours, while built-in USB-A and Type-C charging ports keep devices powered on the move. Its lightweight build, scratch resistance, and timeless design make it a versatile choice.

Introductory price: INR 1099



Availability

The Triphop collection is available on Blinkit, Amazon, and www.nurepublic.co. With various options to choose from, the Triphop series is a premium tech-enabled travel range made available in a price sensitive travel category.