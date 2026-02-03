Nvidia Clarifies $100B OpenAI Investment Speculation, Says Funding Will Be Gradual

Questions around Nvidia’s reported $100 billion investment in OpenAI have sparked widespread debate, but both companies are now stepping forward to clear the air. While earlier announcements suggested a massive financial commitment, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the figure has been widely misunderstood.

Back in September 2025, Nvidia revealed plans to potentially invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and help build at least 10 gigawatts of computing capacity to power the startup’s fast-growing artificial intelligence models. The announcement signaled one of the largest partnerships in the AI space and underscored Nvidia’s critical role as the backbone supplier of advanced AI chips.

However, fresh reports recently claimed the chipmaker might be rethinking its involvement, even suggesting internal disagreements between Nvidia and OpenAI leadership. Addressing the speculation directly, Huang clarified that Nvidia never made a firm, single-round commitment.

"We never said we would invest $100B in one round. There was never a commitment. They invited us to invest up to $100B. We will invest one step at a time," Huang told reporters in Taipei.

Pressed further about whether the amount still stands, Huang pushed back strongly: "I told you just now. You keep putting words in my mouth. They invited us to invest UP TO $100 billion. We are honoured that they invited us and we will consider each round at a time."

Despite dialing back expectations of an immediate mega-deal, Huang confirmed Nvidia’s ongoing support for OpenAI. He said the company plans to participate in upcoming funding rounds and hinted the investments could still be substantial. "We will invest a great deal of money, probably the largest investment we’ve ever made," he said, adding, "No, no, nothing like that" when asked if the $100 billion figure was imminent.

He also dismissed claims of tension between the two companies as “nonsense,” emphasizing his respect for OpenAI’s work and calling it “they are one of the most consequential companies of our time.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman echoed the same cooperative tone. Posting on X, he wrote, "We love working with NVIDIA and they make the best AI chips in the world. We hope to be a gigantic customer for a very long time." Addressing rumors of a rift, Altman added, "I don't get where all this insanity is coming from."

His comments followed a Reuters report suggesting OpenAI might be exploring alternatives to Nvidia’s latest chips, fueling speculation about friction between the partners.

Meanwhile, Oracle also weighed in to reassure investors. OpenAI has signed a long-term agreement to buy $300 billion worth of computing capacity from Oracle. The company clarified that its arrangement remains unaffected, stating, "The NVIDIA-OpenAI deal has zero impact on our financial relationship with OpenAI. We remain highly confident in OpenAI’s ability to raise funds and meet its commitments."

Taken together, the statements suggest that while the $100 billion number remains a ceiling rather than a promise, Nvidia and OpenAI’s collaboration is far from slowing down. Instead, the partnership appears to be evolving through phased investments and continued strategic alignment as both companies race to lead the AI revolution.